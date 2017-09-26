WHS Homecoming week full of activities

Monday night, Windsor High School students rushed to the center line in the gym, quickly pelting each other with yellow foam balls.

The dodgeball tournament was part of this week's homecoming activities. Other events this week are as follows:

 The Windsor High School Homecoming Dance theme will be Footloose, and it will take place from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Power to Play, 5802 Crooked Stick Drive. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door, according to the Windsor High School website.

 Week activities include Powder Puff from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Windsor High School football field, a pie eating contest at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and a football game at 7 p.m. Friday night, according to the website.

 The Windsor High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Windsor High School Parking lot, and will move through the New Windsor neighborhood, according to Jenny Condell, administrative secretary at WHS.