WHS students collecting donations for Texan high school in wake of hurricane

Three classes of freshmen at Windsor High School are fundraising and collecting school supplies and first aid supplies for students at Texas City High School. Texas City, Texas, was one of the cities hit by Hurricane Harvey. To donate, go to youcaring.com/whsharvey .

Devyn Thornton, a freshman at Windsor High School, had friends living in Texas when Hurricane Harvey hit.

Friday morning, she and other students worked at the high school, making encouraging post cards to send to students at Texas City High School.

Thornton said her excitement to help raise funds and collect donations to send to students affected by the hurricane is due, in part, to her friends who were living in the state during the disaster.

"It's personal," she said. "When I heard what happened I was happy to help."

Three 9th grade English classes at WHS, taught by Anne Sutton, have split up into groups and developed ideas to help their fellow high school students in Texas. Sutton was in contact with the school before the hurricane struck, but she said the students have taken the lead on the project.

Thornton said students have been working with businesses in the community to put donation boxes out, and they have been placed around the high school. Students are also collecting school supplies and first aid supplies to send to Texas.

"If we get enough donations, maybe we can help give them some new technology as well," Thornton said.

Sutton said the project fits into her curriculum, as she is helping students learn collaboration and communication skills as they develop ideas and implement strategies to collect supplies and funds.

"And they're learning soft skills, empathy," she said.

As students in Sutton's class made post cards and helped each other, Maggie Hardy, a freshman, said she has enjoyed fundraising with her class.

"It's kind of fun to see how everybody was putting everything together," she said.

Sutton hopes her students, and the community, will see that age does not matter when it comes to helping people.

"Even freshmen can make a difference," she said.