Why I Love Libraries

I have used libraries since I learned how to read.

Books are portals to entertainment, ideas, cultural enrichment and just plain fun.

Libraries began with book collections and have expanded to include CDs, DVDs, computers and programming.

Modern libraries bring people together with book clubs, programs and meeting places. Libraries supplement schools, museums and recreation. They provide lifelong education and culture to everyone. They are welcome to all with no fees or restrictions.

Windsor's present library has served well for 20 years from a town of 10,000 to a small city of 23,000. Libraries contribute wonderful amenities that enrich us all.

I will vote for a new, expanded library this November to continue Windsor's excellence.

— Carol Heinkel, Windsor