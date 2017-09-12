Wild Photography exhibit to showcase area talent at Windsor Art and Heritage Center

For more information, call Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser at (970) 674-3524 or go to windsorgov.com/culture.

The center is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The center will have extended hours Thursdays during the farmers market season, staying open until 7 p.m. through Sept. 28.

The exhibit is sponsored by High Hops Brewery and Columbine Health System, according to the release.

Entries will compete for first, second, third and community choice awards of $150, $100, $75 and $75, respectively. Patrons will get the opportunity to cast their votes for the community choice award. Voting will close Nov. 19.

An awards reception will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the center, 116 5th St., according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The Windsor Art and Heritage Center will host the juried exhibition “Community Lens: From the Wild Side!” from Sept. 21 to Nov. 19.

Dave Carlson of Windsor has been taking photographs of the world around him since he was a high school student in the late 1960s.

Next week, his work will be on display with that of other northern Colorado photographers at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center.

"It's really an honor to be in that group," Carlson said.

Since he moved to Windsor in the 80s, Carlson said he has often been surprised by how many people in Windsor have hidden artistic abilities and is excited for area photographers to have the chance to be displayed in their community.

"I always like these local art exhibits where you can really highlight the talent that is here in town," he said.

Carlson said he enjoys taking landscape and nature photos, but since he also spent time as a photojournalist at the Fort Collins Review in the 80s, he said he always keeps his eyes open for a photo opportunity.

Recommended Stories For You

"I try to take pictures of anything and everything," he said.

One of his photos that will be on display shows one of those serendipitous moments photographers look for, Carlson said.

He and his family had been on a snowshoe hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, and just before he got to Green Lake Carlson stopped to snap some photos of the scenery.

"Just by chance this guy came skiing up past me," Carlson said.

So he snapped a photo.

Carlson said his time as a photojournalist, illustrator and hobby photographer has lead to a subconscious awareness of the world around him.

"You keep your eyes and your mind wide open," he said.

Four of the seven photographs Carlson entered will be displayed in the juried exhibition "Community Lens: From the Wild Side!" at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center, starting Sept. 21.

Caitlin Huesser, museum curator for the town of Windsor, said in a news release the exhibit will showcase a wide variety of photos.

"It's exciting to have so many talented people in our area participate in this exhibit," Heusser said in the release. "Each photograph is wild in its own way, but the spectrum ranges greatly, from places and animals to people."

Carlson said he is excited to see the talent of other area photographers that will be on display.