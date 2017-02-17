Windsor accepting Downtown Development Authority board member applications | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Windsor has started accepting applications for Downtown Development Authority board members.

Two boat seats are available with terms for April through April 2021, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

To serve on the DDA Board, candidates must be one of the following:

» A resident within the boundaries of the DDA

» A business lessee within the boundaries of the DDA

» A property owner within the boundaries of the DDA

» A corporate officer or director of a business within the DDA

Applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. March 3 via mail to “Patti Garcia, town clerk, Town of Windsor, 301 Walnut Street, Windsor, CO 80550,” or via email to pgarcia@windsorgov.com.

Applications can be found on the town’s website at http://windsorgov.com/Boards-Commissions or at town hall, 301 Walnut St., Windsor.

Windsor’s town board will evaluate the applications and make recommendations for appointment. The evaluation process may include an interview.

For questions, call Town Clerk Patti Garcia at (970) 674-2404.