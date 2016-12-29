Windsor and Severance named in 20 safest cities in Colorado for 2016 | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor and Severance were named among the 20 safest cities in Colorado for 2016 by safewise.com.

Severance was determined 6th, and Windsor 14th safest by examining the most recent FBI Crime Report statistics from 2014, along with population data. Safewise considered the number of reported violent crimes such as murder and robbery, and property crimes such as burglary and arson.

The top 20 safest cities were determined based on the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people.

Administrative Lt. Craig Dodd from Windsor police said that being named one of the safest cities in Colorado is something to be proud of.

“We have a lot more community involvement than many other place, and there are good relations between the citizens and the police department,” he said Thursday. “If you have that good communication and partnership, that’s going to result in lower crime.”