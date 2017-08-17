Windsor and Severance students score above state average on college readiness tests

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District students scored above the state average in both SAT and PSAT tests during the spring of 2017.

According to a news release from the school district, last year was the first that the SAT, a college readiness test similar to the ACT, was given statewide. Many colleges require students to take either the SAT or ACT to determine whether or not a student will be accepted at the school.

The PSAT is a test for younger students to take before the SAT. Amy Heinsma, director of instruction for the school district, said the pre-test allows students to gauge how they might need to improve before taking the SAT. The PSAT was taken by sophomores last year and will be taken by both freshmen and sophomores this year.

The average score on the SAT for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District was 1056.4, with the statewide average at 1015. Sophomores taking the PSAT scored at 971.5 on average, and the state average was 948.

The data will be reviewed by teachers, schools and the district to learn where the schools are doing well and where they might improve. But according to the Re-4 press release, high opt-out rates in some areas will make it difficult to judge a school or teacher based only on the scores.

The students who took the science test for fifth, eighth and 11th grades performed well, according to the release, but the district was not selected to participate in social studies assessments.

Many Windsor High School students also did well on AP exams, according to the release. Of the 252 students who took 369 exams, 76 percent earned a passing score.

All of the students who took AP Physics and AP Spanish also passed.

According to the release, scores in English Language Arts and math were above the state average, but there are a few areas of concern that will be discussed during school improvement discussions.

Watch Wednesday's Windsor Now! for more information.