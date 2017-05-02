Windsor announces summer Coffee with the Mayor dates | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez will continue her 2017 Coffee with the Mayor series through the summer, beginning at 7:30 a.m. May 20 at The Crooked Cup, 1399 Water Valley Parkway.

According to a news release from the town, Windsor residents are invited to join Melendez to ask questions or provide comments over coffee — which the town will provide.

Coffee with the Mayor 2017 will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the following locations around Windsor:

» May 20: The Crooked Cup, 1399 Water Valley Parkway

» June 17: Safeway Starbucks, 1535 Main St.

» July 15: Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. With guest speaker Eric Lucas, director of Parks, Recreation and Culture.

» August 19: Senor Jalapeno, 1039 Main St.

Residents can sign up for email or text message calendar alerts at http://windsorgov.com/notifyme, or follow the Town of Windsor on social media: Twitter and Instagram, @windsorgov or http://facebook.com/windsorgov.