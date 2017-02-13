Windsor Art and Heritage Center seeks quilts for upcoming exhibit | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Art and Heritage Center officials seek quilt and fiber art submissions by 10 p.m. April 26 for the upcoming exhibit, “Nature of Quilts.”

The “Nature of Quilts” exhibition will be on display at the art center May 10 through June 3, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. A selection of quilts will be chosen from submissions that best reflect the theme of nature.

To submit a piece for consideration, email a photograph and dimensions of the piece to Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser, cheusser@windsorgov.com. For questions, email Heusser or call (970) 674-3524.