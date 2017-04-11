Windsor baseball suffers its first loss of the season at the hands of Ponderosa | MyWindsorNow.com

So far this season, Windsor had outscored its opponents 57-19 and Ponderosa had outscored its 59-28.

In their top-five matchup Tuesday, something had to give.

That's exactly what happened in an 8-2 Ponderosa win at Mo Kvamme Field as the Mustangs handed the Wizards their first loss.

"We didn't talk about this as a ranked game," Windsor coach Brad Deal said. "We talked about it as a chance to play a good baseball team. We have to tip our hat to them, they beat us."

After both teams went three up, three down in the first inning, Ponderosa got the scoring started in the top half of the second, plating two runs on two doubles and a single to take the 2-0 lead.

They added two more in the top of the third to push their lead to 4-0 and saddle the Wizards with their largest deficit of the year.

Windsor answered with two runs of its own coming in the home half of the third. After two quick outs, Brandon Rhodes got the rally started with a single up the middle.

Two pitches later, Braden Peninger dropped a double on the right-field line to drive Rhodes in and get the Wizards on the board. A dropped Zach Watt's pop fly by the second baseman brought Peninger in and cut their deficit to two.

Unfortunately for Windsor, that was all it could muster up against Mustangs starter Chris Mazzini.

"We had a nine versus one approach at the plate," Peninger said. "We knew if we drove his pitch count up, he'd be forced out of the game eventually."

By the time Mazzini left the game, the Wizards were facing a six-run deficit with only an inning to play, and it was too late.

"It's baseball, it's hard to go undefeated," Deal said. "How we bounce back is what's important."

Peninger echoed his coach's thoughts on how to handle their first loss of the season. "Going forward we just have to practice hard, get back into routines and focus on fundamentals," Peninger said. "We just have to get back at it."

Best Individual Performance

Aside from that third inning, Windsor couldn't get anything going off Chris Mazzini. In his six innings of work, he struck out five with no walks and gave up only one earned run.

Turning Point

After the third inning, the score stayed at 4-2 and it was either team's game until the top of the seventh. But any chance of a Wizards comeback was nixed when the Mustangs added four more in the final frame.

Up Next

Windsor (5-0 4A Tri-Valley League, 7-1 overall) looks to stay undefeated in conference play when they play Mead at 6 p.m. Thursday in Longmont. Ponderosa (7-1) opens 4A Continental League play at 4:15 p.m. today against Chaparral.

PHS 022 000 4 — 8 10 1

WHS 002 000 0 — 2 5 1

PHS — Chris Mazzini (W, 2-0, 5H, 1ER, 0BB, 5SO), Philip Emett (7th, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO) and Austin Narro. 2B – Reece Hall, Austin Narro, Sam Beecher 2; RBI – Joe Maxie, Peyton Ingalls, Hall, Narro, Will Prinz 2, Beecher 2.

WHS — Jared Jensen (L, 0-1, 5H, 3ER, 1BB, 5SO), Ty Montgomery (5th, 5H, 4ER, 0BB, 1SO) and Keegan Vialpando. 2B – Braden Peninger, Mitchell Watson; RBI – Peninger.