Windsor-based online marketplace earns top spot at University of Northern Colorado’s Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge | MyWindsorNow.com

A Windsor-based online marketplace for storage and parking has finished first in the eighth annual University of Northern Colorado Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge.

The company, Stow, is among five winners announced Friday in a UNC news release. It will take home $25,000. Second place went to Lacuna Diagnostics ($13,000), a Fort Collins service that helps save pets' lives; third place was Class Composer ($7,000), a Boulder web-based software service that helps elementary schools create better class lists in significantly less time; fourth was EZ Protein ($2,500), a Pueblo company that offers a protein dispenser; and fifth was To Market ($2,500), an Arvada startup that offers an online marketplace for sourcing local food.

In addition to the prize money, winners receive business incubator services from UNC BizHub.

The five finalists presented their business plans to a panel of three judges.

In addition to the winners, downtown Greeley entrepreneur Ryan Gentry received the 2017 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, which honors an entrepreneur who exemplifies the spirit of American enterprise and the drive to succeed, the release stated. This is the first year the award has been given.

"Gentry exemplifies the best of our young entrepreneurs who focus on creating value and ethical business practices," UNC Professor David Thomas said in the news release.