Windsor boys and girls hoops teams fall — Prep Roundup for Dec. 20 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — The Wizards couldn’t overcome slow second and third quarters and lost to Cheyenne East in the Rocky Mountain Showcase.

Windsor (2-5) was outscored 37-22 in the middle two frames and couldn’t make up the difference even with a big fourth quarter.

The Wizards were paced by 22 points from Jake Hammond.

WHS — Andy Evans 2 0-0 5, Kirk Relford 4 1-1 10, Jake Hammond 7 8-8 22, Corte Tapia 1 0-1 2, Tyler McGinnis 2 4-4 10, Jack Hardy 1 3-4 5, Brennen Seyboldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 19 17-19 59

3-point field goals — WHS 4 (McGinnis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 20.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor — The Wizards couldn’t come back from a slow first quarter and lost to Valor Christian in the Rocky Mountain Showcase

Windsor (4-2) fell behind by seven after the first quarter and 14 at halftime and couldn’t erase the deficit in the second half.

Windsor was paced by nine points from Michaela Moran, who was one of 10 Wizards to score.

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 2 3-3 7, Hollie Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Sam Greene 2 0-0 4, Karly Mathern 1 0-0 2, Madi Denzel 0 2-2 2, Karee Porth 1 0-0 2, Michaela Moran 4 0-2 9, Adalyn Vergara 1 0-0 2, Daria Peck 0 2-2 2, Ally Kennis 3 2-2 9. Totals 16 10-13 43 FT-FTA TP

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Moran).

Total fouls — WHS 20 (Kennis fouled out).

