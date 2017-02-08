Windsor boys, girls hoops teams fall to Holy Family in Prep Roundup for Feb. 8 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Holy Family 75, Windsor 55: In Windsor, the Wizards fell behind early and were never able to recover. Kirk Relford did his best to keep Windsor in the game, scoring 19 points, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. The Wizards fall to 7-4 in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 9-11 overall ahead of their game against Holy Family on Friday. HF 17 15 21 22 — 75 WHS 12 9 17 17 — 55 WHS — Andy Evans 1 1-1 2, Kirk Relford 7 0-0 19, Jake Hammond 3 1-1 7, Corte Tapia 5 0-0 10, Tyler Mcginnis 3 0-0 6, Brennen Seyboldt 3 2-2 10. Totals 22 4-4 55 3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Relford 5). Total fouls — WHS 13.

GIRLS HOOPS

Broomfield — Windsor was well in position to earn a crucial Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference win until a rough fourth quarter. Holy Family topped the Wizards 46-34 after the Tigers outscored Windsor 22-5 in the fourth Tuesday. The Wizards fell to 9-2 in conference, 14-6 overall, falling into a tie for second in the conference with Mead (9-2, 12-8). Holy Family (10-1, 14-5) has sole position of first. WHS 14 10 5 5 — 34 HFHS 6 12 6 22 — 46 WHS — Hollie Hoffman 4 1-2 9, Michaela Moran 3 0-1 7, Madi Denzel 2 6, Adalyn Vergara 2 0-0 5, Karly Mathem 1 0-0 3, Sam Greene 1 0-0 2, Ally Kennis 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kramer 0 0-0 0, Chaynee Kingsbury 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-5 34 3-point field goals — WHS 3 (Mathem, Moran, Vergara). Total fouls — WHS 22 (Denzel fouled out).

AROUND THE COUNTY

Splashin’ at state: Girls swimming and diving will usher in state championship season as the first bit of state competition of the four winter sports involving local teams. Of interest to Weld County swimming fans, the Class 3A meet is Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, and 4A takes place those same two days but at the Edora Pool/Ice Center in Fort Collins. Windsor senior Morgan Friesen will look to defend her state titles in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, seeded second and first, respectively, in those two events.