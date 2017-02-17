Windsor boys, girls hoops win in Prep Roundup for Feb. 17 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — Windsor (9-5 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 11-12 overall) started both halves strong, scoring a combined 52 points in the first and third quarters of its 78-74 victory over Erie Tuesday. Jake Hammond ran the Wizards offense, dishing out 10 assists and nabbing three steals to add to his 24 points. Corte Tapia also had a good night for Windsor, scoring seven points and pulling down eight rebounds. This marks the seventh win in 10 games for the Wizards heading into the postseason. EHS 10 17 24 23 — 74 WHS 22 9 31 16 — 78 WHS — Andy Evans 4 0-1 11, Kirk Relford 4 4-4 14, Jake Hammond 9 5-7 24, Corte Tapia 2 2-2 7, Nate Huntsman 1 1-2 4, Tyler Mcginnis 4 2-2 13, Brennen Seyboldt 2 0-2 5. Totals 26 14-20 78 3-point field goals — WHS 12 (Evans 3, Mcginnis 3, Relford 2). Total fouls — WHS 17.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 58, Erie 46: In Erie, the Wizards (12-2 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 17-6 overall) got out to an early lead and never looked back. After leading by nine through one, the game never got within 10 at the end of any other quarter. Hollie Hoffman led the Wizards on the night, scoring 16 points and pulling down seven rebounds. WHS 15 15 18 10 — 58 EHS 6 13 13 14 — 46 WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 0 1-3 1, Hollie Hoffman 6 4-8 16, Sam Greene 3 0-0 6, Karly Mathern 0 0-0 0, Madi Denzel 1 0-0 2, Karee Porth 0 0-0 0, Michaela Moran 5 2-4 15, Adalyn Vergara 4 3-4 11, Daria Peck 0 0-2 0, Ally Kennis 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 11-23 58 3-point field goals — WHS 3 (Moran 3). Total fouls — WHS 19 (Denzel fouled out).