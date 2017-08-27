Windsor boys soccer defeats Grand Junction Central

Grand Junction — Windsor (2-0) started slow but took off once it hit its stride in its 8-1 win over Grand Junction Central on Saturday.

“It took us about 20 minutes to find our feet,” said Wizards coach Phil Weiser. “But once we did, we possessed the ball well. And anytime you can score that many goals it just helps build confidence.”

Waseem Jimenez led the way for Windsor, netting three goals and assisting on two others.

The Wizards look to keep up their hot start when they host Greeley Central on Tuesday.

WHS 4 4 — 8

GJC 0 1 — 1

Scoring — WHS, Andrew Koehler 25, Waseem Jimenez 30, Jimenez (John Burnett) 35, Jimenez (Camdon Carlson) 37, Trent Lind (PK) 52, Koehler (Jimenez) 55, Ryan Kelley 70, Cole Davidson (Jimenez) 73.

Shots — WHS 23, GJC 4.

Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 3, GJC 15.

Corner kicks — WHS 6, GJC 2.