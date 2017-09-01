Windsor boys soccer, girls softball teams post victories

SOCCER

WINDSOR — The Windsor Wizards made necessary adjustments, and then some, in the second half in a 2-0 Class 4A nonconference victory over Lewis-Palmer at H.J. Dudley Field.

“We started slow, but we possessed the ball and played with a lot more energy in the second half,” Windsor coach Phil Weiser said.

The Wizards (4-0) struggled with linking their midfield with the back line in the first half, but played a possession-style offense in the second half that led to their first goal.

Windsor’s first goal came off a corner kick and “an incredible play by Waseen Jimenez,” according to Weiser.

The Wizards put the game away in the 72nd minute when their defensive executed a counter attack and Jimenez found Andrew Koehler on a breakaway.

LP 1 0 — 0

WHS 0 2 — 2

Scoring — WHS, Waseen Jimenez (Trent Lind), 66:00. WHS, Andrew Koehler (Jimenez), 72:00.

Shots — WHS 17, LP 5.

Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 2.

Corner Kicks — WHS 3, LP 1.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Windsor 8, Mead 3: In Longmont, Windsor grabbed a winning record in the 4A Tri-Valley League thanks to a win over a conference foe.

The Wizards’ bats were alive from the start, with all eight of the team’s runs coming in the first four innings.

Windsor senior Micheala Moran hit two triples in the game, and three batters — senior Anna Lowndes, sophomore Carryn Leto and senior Bryn Horton — hit doubles.

“The girls came out ready to hit, and they hit the ball hard,” said Windsor coach Aryn Henneke. “This was a great team win for Windsor.”

The Wizards move to 2-1 in the 4A Tri-Valley and 3-1 overall.

WHS 122 300 0 — 8 11 4

MHS 000 021 0 — 3 6 7

WHS — Tiana Spangler (6H, 1ER, 0BB, 2SO). 2B – Anna Lowndes, Carryn Leto, Bryn Horton; 3B – Micheala Moran 2; RBI – Lowndes 2, Tucker Pebley 2, Leto, Hunter Romero, Taylor Couch, Janae Cameron.