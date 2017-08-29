Windsor boys soccer shuts out Greeley Central

Over the past few years, Greeley Central and Windsor soccer have worked up a quiet little rivalry.

In six games since 2011, the two teams had played six close games. The Wildcats came out on top in three, the Wizards in one and they tied the other two. Only one game was decided by more than one goal and Central narrowly held the goal advantage, outscoring Windsor by three over that span.

But after Windsor's 4-0 win Tuedsay at H.J Dudley Field, the next chapter of their rivalry might not shape up so well for the Wildcats.

"We were playing a good team and we knew we had to come ready to play," Windsor senior forward Waseem Jimenez said. "So it feels good. We played as a team and were able to get it done."

The game started out like many in the past, with neither team able to muster much offense early. Both struggled to keep possession in the first half and good offensive runs were few and far between.

"We know Windsor is always a tough place to play. They always have good teams and put in a lot of practice," Wildcats first-year coach Anthony Rios said. "So we came in trying to test them at their house."

But as the half wore on, the Wizards tightened up their passing and their chances increased because of it — culminating in a goal by Jimenez with just 50 seconds left in the half to send Windsor into the break with a 1-0 lead.

"I would argue for the first (part) of the first half Greeley Central was very much the better team," Wizards coach Phil Weiser said. "We were giving them a little too much space on the ball and we weren't transitioning quickly enough on our attacks."

But after halftime, Windsor turned up the pressure. They got more aggressive on defense and it turned into more opportunities on the offensive end.

Andrew Koehler cashed in on that aggressiveness in the 44th minute when Jimenez made a run up the right side of the field and found Koehler wide open in front of the net. He finished the goal easily to give Windsor a 2-0 advantage.

"At halftime, we talked about getting up quicker so we had width so we could stretch them out a little bit," Weiser said. "Making that change really helped us."

The Wizards cashed in on two more goals with under 15 minutes left — one by Cole Davidson in the 65th minute and another by Jimenez in the 69th.

Best Individual Performance

Jimenez is the key to Windsor's attack, and he was in the middle of every important run Tuesday. He finished the game with two goals and assisted on another. He also accounted for eight of the Wizards' 15 shots on the night.

Turning Point

The goal by Koehler early in the second half took all the wind out of Central's sails. After that, they showed how tired they were and let Windsor continue to build on its lead.

Up Next

The Wizards (3-0) look to keep up their hot start at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Lewis-Palmer.

The Wildcats (0-1) hope to bounce back and get better from their loss. Next up, they have a matchup with Bear Creek in Littleton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"There's a lot of work to be done. A lot of work on all ends," Rios said. "Now that we actually have a base point we will know what to focus on, and practices will get a lot better."

GCHS 1 3 — 4

WHS 0 0 — 0

Scoring — WHS, Jimenez (Camden Carlson) 39:10, Koehler (Jimenez) 44;20, Cole Davidson 65:28, Jimenez 69:04.

Shots — WHS 15, GCHS 9.

Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 4, GCHS 6.

Corner Kicks — WHS 1, GCHS 2.