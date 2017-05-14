Windsor boys swimming places 3rd in conference in Prep Roundup for May 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

4A Northern Conference Meet: In Loveland, Windsor acquitted itself well in a third-place team conference finish.

The Wizards set seven new school records — bringing their total of school records to nine this year — in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 500 free, 200 free relay, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Windsor also had three new state qualifiers, Bill Thomas in diving, Caiden Peterson in the 200 IM and Charles Cox in the 100 back. The Wizards are sending 10 swimmers and two divers to the 4A state meet, and coach Trevor Timmons was named conference coach of the year.

Greeley Central and Valley finished next-to-last and last, but the Wildcats had a few highlights, particularly Drake Manuello's win in the 200 IM.

Team Scores — Silver Creek 455.5, Thompson Valley 395, Windsor 351.5, Estes Park 281, Mountain View 198, Longmont 186, Greeley Central 125, Valley 64.

200-yard medley relay — TVHS 1:39.00, WHS (Riley Miller, Ethan Hansbury, Colby Horton, Jeff Borrett) 1:39.34, LHS 1:45.10; 200 freestyle — Chris Eddy (TVHS) 1:44.39, Garrett Britt (TVHS) 1:48.28, Miller (WHS) 1:48.53; 200 individual medley — Drake Manuello (GCHS) 1:57.60, Ben Smith (TVHS) 2:03.48, JZ Zakanycz (MVHS) 2:04.61; 50 freestyle — Jack Kisch (TVHS) 0:22.56, Chase Schwarz (EPHS) 0:22.91, Chris Wingfield (SCHS) 0:22.97; 1-meter diving — Jacob Bielmaier (EPHS) 538.60, Ethan Igle (EPHS) 512.60, Luke Soguero (EPHS) 502.30; 100 butterfly — Britt (TVHS) 0:52.38, Horton (WHS) 0:52.85, Wingfield (SCHS) 0:54.58; 100 freestyle — Borrett, (WHS) 0:50.19; Schwarz (EPHS) 0:50.80; Choong (SCHS) 0:51.31; 500 freestyle — Gately (TVHS) 4:34.15; Miller (WHS) 4:48.93; Zakanycz (MVHS) 4:52.64; 200 freestyle relay — TVHS 1:27.84; SCHS 1:31.35; WHS (Ludwick, Josh Dodrill, Hansbury, Horton) 1:31.97; 100 backstroke — Horton (WHS) 0:53.60; Manuello (GCHS) 0:53.66; Gately (TVHS) 0:56.65; 100 breaststroke — Eddy (TVHS) 0:59.75; Hansbury (WHS) 1:01.57; Mayo (MVHS) 1:03.13; 400 freestyle relay — TVHS 3:22.26; SCHS, 3:23.21; EPHS 3:29.17.