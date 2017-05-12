Windsor boys swimming sets 4 school records in Prep Roundup for May 13 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

Loveland — Windsor had a busy day at the first day of the Class 4A Northern Conference meet, setting four school records and sending 13 swimmers and three divers to the finals today.

The 200 medley relay (Riley Miller, Ethan Hansbury, Colby Horton, Jeff Borrett) broke the record they set earlier this year, finshing in 1:40.89. Horton also broke his own record — this one from last year — in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 53.46.

The 200 freestyle relay (Kash Hebert, Ethan Hansbury, Garrett Ludwick, Colby Horton) finished in 1:33.11 and Hansbury finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.75 to also set school records.

The Wizards have now set eight school records in 12 events this season.

The 200 medley relay, Horton in the 100 butterfly and Borrett in the 100 freestyle are Windsor's three top seeds heading into today.