Windsor boys track team finishes third in Johnstown meet | MyWindsorNow.com

TRACK

Windsor senior Luke Desmond helped pace the Wizards' performance at the Randall Hess Invitational on Saturday in Johnstown.

He finished first in the boys 200 with a time of 22.50 and was first in the 400 with a time of 49.13, a meet record.

The Windsor boys team finished third in the meet with 82 team points. The Windsor girls were tied for sixth.

Desmond's sophomore teammate, Preston Terwilliger, was second (50.52). In fact, the top four placers were all Weld athletes.

Terwilliger and Desmond teamed with juniors Jaedyn Traut and Robert Colin to place first for the Wizards in the 400 relay with a meet record time of 43.40.

Windsor junior Brett Freitag earned a pair of top-3 performances in boys hurdles races. He was first in the 300 high hurdles with a time of 40.90. He placed third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.01.

Fellow Wizards junior Eric Smokowski also leapt high. He placed first in boys high jump with a height of 6' 1".

Boys Team Scores — Roosevelt 142, Loveland 84, Windsor 82, Skyline 61, Evergreen 56.5, Erie 56, Berthoud 42, Fort Morgan 35, University 34, Dayspring Christian 20, Valley 20, Limon 16, Peak to Peak 15.5, Thompson Valley 14, Eaton 12, Frontier Academy 8, Prairie View 4.

100-meter dash — Caleb Urwiller, DCA, 11.36; Kram, Sky, 11.37; Wathen, Sky, 11.43; 200 — Luke Desmond, Wind, 22.50; Wathen, Sky, 22.80; Kram, Sky, 22.93; 400 — Desmond, Wind, 49.13; Preston Terwilliger, Wind, 50.52; Trevor Schneider, Val, 51.73; 800 — Witman, Love, 2:02.23; Isaac Orozco, Roos, 2:03.75; Huonder, Erie, 2:05.61; 1,600 — Donati-Leach, Ever, 4:30.99; Adam Lang, UH, 4:41.40; Schubert, TV, 4:44.46; 3,200 — Swenson, Ever, 9:48.91*; Witman, Love, 9:56.31*; Cale Englert, Wind, 9:57.87; 110 high hurdles — Angelo Hurtado, Roos, 15.40; Weinmaster, Love, 15.93; Brett Freitag, Wind, 16.01; 300 hurdles — Freitag, Wind, 40.90; Hurtado, Roos, 41.67; Pangrac, Love, 41.68; 400 relay — Windsor (Jaedyn Traut, Terwilliger, Robert Colin, Desmond) 43.40*; Roosevelt (Mikey DeRock, Cameron Hurtado, A. Hurtado, Brayden Hamby) 44.22; Erie 44.69; 800 relay — Erie 1:33.27; University (Sam Karl, Spencer Whitfield, Brok Gladden, Corben Wilcox) 1:34.57; Loveland 1:35.27; 1,600 relay — Roosevelt (Hamby, Orozco, Joseph Meek, C. Hurtado) 3:32.75; Evergreen 3:34.34; Skyline 3:34.77; 3,200 relay — Erie 8:35.13; Berthoud 8:43.28; Valley (Gabe Murillo, Dylan Shutt, Aaron Trujillo, Schneider) 8:46.10; High jump — Eric Smokowski, Wind, 6′ 1″; Wathen, Sky, 5′ 11″; Jones, Ever, 5′ 9″; Pole vault — Brayden Davis, Roos, 12′ 11″; Adams, Love, 11′ 11″; Ritschard, Love, 11′ 11″; Long jump — Urwiller, DCA, 21′ 4.25″; Roper, Erie, 20′ 3″; Rafferty, Bert, 20′ 2″; Triple jump — Brock, Bert, 43′ 3.5″; Jorge Pargas, Roos, 40′ 8″; Caleb Kimball, Roos, 40 2.75″; Shot put — James Heater, Roos, 47′ 9.75″; Carlson, Sky, 44′ 11.5″; Rey Ramos, UH, 43′ 8″; Discus — Heater, Roos, 141′ 9″; Hochanadel, FM, 139′ 11″; Carlson, Sky, 134′ 5″.

Girls Team Scores — Roosevelt 133, Eaton 86, Loveland 80, Peak to Peak 70, Evergreen 57, Windsor 46, Prairie View 46, Erie 43, Thompson Valley 42, Fort Morgan 30, University 22, Frontier Academy 19, Berthoud 19, Limon 13, Skyline 12, Dayspring Christian 12, Greeley West 11.

100-meter dash — Delaney Morrow, UH, 12.92; Schreiber, Ever, 12.97; Rembao, Love, 13.11; 200 — Bernhardt, Love, 25.89; Hahn, Erie, 26.44; Morrow, UH, 26.54; 400 — Bale, Love, 59.98; Madi Kenyon, Roos, 1:01.12; Hines, Limon, 1:02.51; 800 — McConnell, P2P, 2:15.07*; Triem, P2P, 2:25.69; Daisy Ortiz, Roos, 2:26.24; 1,600 — Shults, P2P, 5:12.31; Krueger, TV, 5:15.96; Morgan Hykes, W, 5:16.59; 3,200 — Kathi LaPoint, FA, 12:27.02; Ames, Love, 12:30.26; White, Bert, 12:37.72; 110 high hurdles — Jerica Baeza, Roos, 15.85; McKee, TV, 16.11; Peterson, PV, 16.36; 300 hurdles — Weinmaster, Love, 46.30; Harris, Ever, 46.33; Britney Robertson, Wind, 46.96; 400 relay — Erie 50.90; Prairie View 51.52; Evergreen 51.93; 800 relay — Loveland 1:45.29*; Roosevelt (Emily Meek, Emily Black, Grace Lange, Baeza) 1:48.59; Eaton (Ryanne Ehlers, Stephanie Weigandt, Allie Phillips, Alexis Lamoreaux) 1:50.91; 1,600 relay — Evergreen 4:08.89; Roosevelt (Kendra Eickleberry, Black, Everett Elder, Ruby Ortiz) 4:14.12; Loveland 4:14.54; 3,200 relay — Peak to Peak 9:15.72*; Roosevelt (Eickleberry, Elder, Kelsey Lagunas, Kenyon) 9:46.45; Eaton (Tristin Brandly, Mikayla Schwartz, Tayler Hays, Emma Willadsen) 10:05.48; 800 sprint medley relay — Loveland 1:50.71; Erie 1:53.75; Eaton (Lamoreaux, Weigandt, Ehlers, Phillips) 1:56.69; High jump — Raquel Reese, Roos, 5′ 2″; Lamoreaux, Eaton, 5′ 1″; Izzy Ramirez, FA, 4′ 11″; Pole vault — Coryell, Ever, 11′ 7″; Peterson, P2P, 10′ 7″; Schubert, Erie, 9′ 1″; Long jump — Lainee Hauer, Eaton, 16′ 10″; Ehlers, Eaton, 16′ 6.5″; Baeza, Roos, 16′ 5.25″; Triple jump — Sage Sudtelgte, Roos, 33′ 1.25″; Lucy Davis, Roos, 33′; Lauren Hall, Roos, 31′ 10.5″; Shot put — Tarynn Sieg, Eaton, 41′ 10; Lewis, FM, 37′ 9″; Alexia Soria, GW, 36′ 8.75″; Discus — Ybarra, TV, 111′ 6″; Lewis, FM, 107′ 2″; Erika Shupe, DCA, 104′ 1″.

* Denotes meet record.