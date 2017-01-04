Windsor Brush Recycling Site fees increase in February | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Windsor Brush Recycling Site’s fees will increase by $1 starting Feb. 1.

Fees for residents will increase from $2 per load to $3 per load, and non-resident and commercial fees will increase from $6 per cubic yard to $7, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The Brush Recycling Site is located at 801 Diamond Valley Drive and is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday during the months of November through February. From March through October, the site is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

The site accepts grass clippings, leaves, garden trimmings and branches under 18 inches in diameter. It does not accept sod, lumber, trash or branches more than 18 inches in diameter, stated the release.

For more information, visit windsorgov.com/brushrecycling or call (970) 674-2400.