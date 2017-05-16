Windsor bullfighter back in the game | MyWindsorNow.com

Lance Brittan, 42, of Windsor returned to freestyle bullfighting after years away from the game.

According to a news release from Bullfighters Only, Brittan was one of 15 men in the Bullfighters Only Ada Invitational on April 22 in Oklahoma.

"It marked the first time in about a decade he had been face-to-face with a bull that was bred for that kind of fight," the release stated.

Brittan has experience in the bullfighting world and is the 1999 Wrangler Bullfight Tour world champion but said the event was still "nerve-wracking," according to the release.

"But after that first pass with the bull, the butterflies were gone, and it was just second-nature. My instincts took over," Brittan said in the release.

Other competitors in Ada admired his skill.

"He reads bulls so good," said Beau Schueth of O'Niell, Neb. in the release. "He can tell what they're going to do, and he's so smooth about it."

Scheuth has studied other bullfighters, and according to the release, watched tapes of Brittan.

Bullfighters Only is in the middle of its second season, and Brittan said he plans to keep competing.

In the release, Brittan said he hopes to develop another signature move. His first was developed on accident, when a bull was charging and he leapt over it.

"I've got some tricks up my sleeve," he said.