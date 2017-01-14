Windsor Chamber Chorale, Children’s Chorus begins spring rehearsals this week | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Chamber Chorale will begin its spring rehearsals Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St. in Windsor.

The group practices every week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is open to all. A simple audition will be used to place singers into sections.

The group sings music from all periods and genres. An informational orientation meeting will precede the first practice at the church.

The Windsor Children’s Chorus will begin its practices from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

For more information about the choirs, email windsorchamberchorale@gmail.com or call (970) 460-6229.