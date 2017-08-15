Windsor Chamber of Commerce holding seminar on time management

During the Windsor Chamber of Commerce seminar "I Don't Have Time for Time Management," attendees will learn some tips about managing time.

The seminar will focus on how to restructure a day to get more done, tops on new ways of looking at a task list and that time management is about changing behavior, according to a news release from the chamber.

The event is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Courtney Berg, of CourtSide Consulting, will be presenting.