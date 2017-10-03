Windsor Chamber of Commerce to hold annual award dinner celebrating 115 years in Windsor

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Dinner and Awards Night from 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows.

According to a news release from the chamber, it has been active in Windsor for 115 years, and the theme for the evening's celebration will be "Taking on the World — Living Your Bucket List Life."

Kenyon Salo — an adventure athlete and trainer in leadership, team building, sales, inspiration and motivation — is slated to be the keynote speaker. Salo also is a member of the Denver Broncos' Thunderstorm Skydive Team, according to the release.

Reservations are required, and tickets are $50 per person before Oct. 13 and $75 per person thereafter. To register, go to bit.ly/ChamberDinner.