Windsor Chamber, Police to host workplace violence and emergency plan seminar March 22 | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Windsor Police Department will host a seminar on how to respond to workplace violence and create an emergency plan for a business.

The seminar takes place 9-11 a.m. March 22 at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. Windsor.

Those interested in attending need to RSVP to the chamber at (970) 686-7189 by Feb. 20.

Windsor Police Sgt. Rick Cook will provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to make their own emergency plan for their businesses, according to a news release from the chamber.

The seminar will cover how to profile likely perpetrators and plan for an emergency, according to the release. It also will provide guidance to individuals, including managers and employees, so that they can prepare to respond to critical incidents — including active shooter situations — in the workplace, in public or at home.