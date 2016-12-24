Windsor Charter Academy 2nd Mental Health Safety Day encourages parents to communicate with teens and offers resources | MyWindsorNow.com

Anyone suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts can reach out for help to many places, including the following resources:

» If symptoms persist daily for more than two weeks, it may be good to see a mental health care provider for assessment.

» Encourage time with positive friends and get to know your teen’s friends.

» Feeling sad or worried most of the time.

North Range Behavioral Health advises parents to watch out for these warning signs from their teens:

A tragic event such as a teenage suicide this past week can serve as the catalyst for parents to have some difficult but necessary conversations with their teens, according to a mental health counselor from North Range Behavioral Health in Greeley.

Paula Schramm discussed teen mental health at Windsor Charter Academy’s second annual Mental Health Safety Day, which came days after a 17-year-old Windsor High School student killed himself.

The day involved presentations on a variety of mental health topics, including safe driving and coping with parents’ divorce. The event was free to parents across the district.

The session Schramm spoke about understanding teen mental health and understanding when parents should be concerned.

Her session emphasized being open an non-reactive during conversations with teens so that they feel comfortable speaking about difficult topics such as self-harm, drinking and drug use.

She said one way to speak about issues like this is to dissociate kids from the conversation.

“You can say, ‘Have you heard of your friends going through things like this?’ It gets the conversation started,” she said.

She also emphasized de-stigmatizing getting professional help when teens or parents may need to seek therapy from mental health professionals.

“When you break your leg, you go to a doctor to get a cast,” Schramm said. “You say I’m going to get you the person who can help you. Sometimes our hearts and our minds get damaged and they need a cast.”

North Range Behavioral Health has a 24-hour crisis center at 928 12th St. in Greeley, where help is available for teens and parents.

Alyssa Bowman, also a counselor from North Range, emphasized having a plan for when mental health emergencies come up, such as visiting the crisis center or calling the help line at (970) 347-2120.

During her session, Bowman spoke to parents about effectively communicating with teens.

She said after this past week’s tragedy, parents have been asking about when is an appropriate age to talk to kids about suicide.

“Your child probably already knows what’s happened,” she said. “They are probably already connected well enough with their friends and social media. I don’t think there is an age that is too young to have that conversation with at a developmentally appropriate level.”