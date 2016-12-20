Windsor Charter Academy hosts Mental Health Safety Day on Wednesday for local parents | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Charter Academy officials have invited Windsor parents to attend the school’s second annual Mental Health Safety Day on Wednesday in the school’s facility at 810 Automation Drive in Windsor.

A variety of free sessions throughout the day by area counselors and mental health exports will cover topics including teenage mental health, anxiety, suicide, driving, substance abuse, divorce, grief and more.

Preregister online for the event at http://signup.com/go/JrLQK1.