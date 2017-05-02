Windsor Community Choral offers two spring program performances this week | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Community Choral will perform its spring program, Spring Sing, this week.

For the first time the choral will offer two performances of the same program, according to a news release from the choral.

The first performance, with Windsor Children's Choir as a special guest, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St., Windsor.

The second performance, with the Skyview Singers and a special guest, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church.

According to the release, the spring program will feature a variety of music.