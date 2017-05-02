Windsor Community Choral offers two spring program performances this week | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Community Choral offers two spring program performances this week
The Windsor Community Choral will perform its spring program, Spring Sing, this week.
For the first time the choral will offer two performances of the same program, according to a news release from the choral.
The first performance, with Windsor Children's Choir as a special guest, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St., Windsor.
The second performance, with the Skyview Singers and a special guest, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church.
According to the release, the spring program will feature a variety of music.