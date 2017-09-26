Windsor Community Playhouse to present “Drinking Habits”

The Windsor Community Playhouse will present “Drinking Habits” at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at 561 E. Garden Drive, Unit A. Tickets are $15, and doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. For more information, call 970-674-1790, or go to http://www.windsorplayhouse.org .

Laura Palmeri made the symbol of a cross across her chest Thursday night.

"I've got this," she said, as she blessed the automatic doors to the Windsor-Severance Library before they quietly slid open.

Already in character, the Windsor resident moved into the library to join the other actors providing a preview of the play "Drinking Habits." Residents were offered a free glimpse of the comedy the Windsor Community Playhouse will host this week.

Palmeri plays a nun who wants to save her convent of three sisters by growing grapes for wine. Hilarity ensues, however, when a reporter gets mistaken for a nun, the groundskeeper for a father and the nuns for winemakers.

Palmeri said she has participated in the community theater productions since 2007. She said she loves the opportunity to work with others from her community and the surrounding area.

The community theater brings in a lot of first-time actors, Palmeri said, as well as actors from nearby cities like Loveland and Fort Collins, so she gets to meet new people.

During production, Palmeri said she practically lives at the theater.

"I love it," she said.

Ann Pratt, who helped found the community theater in 1980, directs the show.

Though most of her experience in acting came from high school productions like "Oklahoma!," Pratt said she always has fostered a love of theater. She said she hopes the plays performed by the theater group will provide cultural enlightenment for residents.

"Performing arts are as much an artistic endeavor as art shows," she said.

The group often performs comedy, as well. The scenes actors showcased from "Drinking Habits" on Thursday made residents who visited the library to watch laugh several times.

Pratt said the group works to keep its shows family-friendly, as well.

Pratt told viewers the history of the theater, which performed its first production in 1981.

After rehearsing at least three nights per week for six weeks, Pratt said the eight actors in the show are ready for opening night.