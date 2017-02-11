 Windsor crowns four regional champions, wins 4A Region 2 wrestling team title | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor crowns four regional champions, wins 4A Region 2 wrestling team title

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

Windsor's Braden Peninger throws Pomona's Brandan Taylor down to the matte during the 126 pound match on Wednesday during the dual at Windsor High School.

Windsor will have plenty of momentum going into the state wrestling tournament next week.

The Wizards had four region champions and three runners-up to walk away with the Class 4A Region 2 title Saturday in Frederick.

Windsor scored 237.5 points to top runner-up Greeley Central, which scored 215.

Freshman 120-pounder Dominick Serrano (46-0) placed first, as did senior 138-pounder Chris Sandoval (41-0), senior 160-pounder Gage Trusty (28-6) and junior heavyweight Victor Bravo (24-5).

The Wizards’ team score was boosted by second-place individual performance by sophomore 113-pounder Will Vombaur (23-2), senior 170-pounder Caleb Willis (36-12) and junior 195-pounder Josh Grasmick (39-12).

Windsor will have nine state qualifiers for the three-day state tournament, beginning Thursday at Denver’s Pepsi Center.