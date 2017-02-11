Windsor crowns four regional champions, wins 4A Region 2 wrestling team title | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor will have plenty of momentum going into the state wrestling tournament next week.

The Wizards had four region champions and three runners-up to walk away with the Class 4A Region 2 title Saturday in Frederick.

Windsor scored 237.5 points to top runner-up Greeley Central, which scored 215.

Freshman 120-pounder Dominick Serrano (46-0) placed first, as did senior 138-pounder Chris Sandoval (41-0), senior 160-pounder Gage Trusty (28-6) and junior heavyweight Victor Bravo (24-5).

The Wizards’ team score was boosted by second-place individual performance by sophomore 113-pounder Will Vombaur (23-2), senior 170-pounder Caleb Willis (36-12) and junior 195-pounder Josh Grasmick (39-12).

Windsor will have nine state qualifiers for the three-day state tournament, beginning Thursday at Denver’s Pepsi Center.