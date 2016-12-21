Windsor drops boys and girls hoops games against Pueblo West in the Dec. 22 Prep Roundup | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS HOOPS

Pueblo — Windsor lost its third game in a row, falling 64-49 to Pueblo West on Wednesday.

The Wizards were outscored 32-22 in the second half.

Windsor falls to 4-3 overall, despite junior Madi Denzel’s team-high 21 points.

WHS — Madi Denzel 7 6-8 21, Hollie Hoffman 5 4-6 14, Ally Kennis 3 3-6 9, Michaela Moran 1 0-0 3, Taylor Kramer 1 0-0 2, Sam Greene 0 0-0 0, Chaynee Kingsbury 0 0-3 0, Hanna Koza 0 0-0 0, Karly Mathern 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-23 49

3-point field goals — WHS 2 (Denzel, Moran).

Total fouls — WHS 23.

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — Windsor played well enough defensively to stay within reach early against Pueblo West, but the Wizards ultimately couldn’t get their offense on track until it was too late.

Windsor fell 52-37 in a nonconference game Wednesday. The Wizards led 6-5 after one quarter but were outscored 15-4 in the second quarter and 15-9 in the third.

Senior Jake Hammond was Windsor’s lone double-digit scoring, pouring in 14 points. The Wizards fell to 2-6 overall.

WHS — Jake Hammond 5 4-4 14, Kirk Relford 3 1-1 8, Tyler McGinnis 2 1-2 5, Brennen Seyboldt 1 2-3 4, Corte Tapia 1 2-2 4, Andy Evans 0 2-2 2, Nate Huntsman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-14 37

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Relford).

Total fouls — WHS 15.

Staff reports