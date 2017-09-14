Windsor Farmers Market to close early due to low attendance

Tonight will be the last night for the 2017 Windsor Farmers Market, which will close early due to low attendance, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Though the market was set to continue through Sept. 28, the release states the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department and vendors at the market chose to end the event earlier than anticipated.

The market will be open from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St.