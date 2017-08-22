Windsor Farmers Market to operate during new hours

The Windsor Farmers Market will operate during new hours starting Thursday.

The market is set for 5-7:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 28 in the new Farmers Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St., according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

"We've changed up the hours to better accommodate both the vendors and the community," recreation supervisor Luke Bolinger said in the release.

The market features more than 20 vendors that sell meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods, produce, bath and body products and other items.

"We've had a very successful first year — we exceeded expectations," Farmers Market Manager Kelsey Moore said in the release. "The vendors and the community have been very supportive of our market, and we hope it continues."

According to the release, the market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds. See the Market Manager booth for details.

Non-service animals will not be allowed in the market area, but are welcome in Boardwalk Park, according to the release.

The Windsor Farmers Market, sponsored by Chimney Park Restaurant and Bar and Hearth Restaurant and Pub, is also sponsored by Elm Haven Fellowship, Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists, 4Rivers Equipment, the Windsor Downtown Development Authority, Stacey Wess Coaching and Kaiser Permanente, according to the release.

For more information, contact Moore at (970) 674-3500 or go to windsorgov.com/farmersmarket.