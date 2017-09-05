Windsor firm McCauley Constructors to open Denver office

McCauley Constructors firm to open Denver office

McCauley Constructors, Inc., a Windsor-based firm, will soon open a new office in Denver.

The firm will open its doors Sept. 1 at 9745 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver, 12 years to the day since it opened its home office in Windsor in 2005, according to a news release from McCauley Constructors.

The new offices will be an extension of its corporate offices in Northern Colorado, offering the same design build services, pre-construction planning, infrastructure and general contracting services with financing up to $50 million, to the Front Range and connecting states, according to the release.

This year the firm added more than $160 million in projects to its Denver back-log, according to the release.

"Opening an office in Denver will allow us to improve upon our existing presence while continuing to provide exceptional service to projects in the region," President and CEO Leon J. McCauley said of the firm in the release.

Senior Project Manager Jeff Carwile will lead the new office on the south side of Denver. McCauley has been hiring new construction professionals all year and plans to continue to hire additional staff for the office, according to the release.

The firm currently has more than 25 employees working on projects throughout the state.

"We look forward to continued growth through our valued staff, corporate partners, developers, architects, engineers and subcontractors," said McCauley in the release. "Who without them, we would not have attained these successes."

For more information about McCauley Constructors go to http://www.mccauleyconstructors.com, or call (970) 686-6300.