Windsor football standout linebacker Corte Tapia makes commitment to Colorado State official | MyWindsorNow.com

Some six months after making up his mind, Windsor senior Corte Tapia finally made it official.

Tapia, a standout linebacker for the Wizards, officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday in the Fireside Room at Windsor High School.

Tapia verbally committed to the Rams over the summer, announcing his decision on his Twitter page July 28.

“It’s always nice knowing that your parents will be in the stands watching,” Tapia said just a few days after verbally committing. “And, it’s going to be nice having friends, coaches and everybody that got you to that point close by.”

Tapia, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, is one of just three Colorado products among CSU’s 26-player recruiting class. He’s joined by Mullen’s Christian Cumber, a cornerback, and Marcus McElroy, a running back.

He has 46 career sacks, topping the Colorado High School Activities Association record book.

He’s rated the 10th-best class of 2017 prospect in Colorado by Rivals.

This past fall, Tapia tied for the team-high in tackles with 93, with team-highs of 49 solo tackles and 18.5 tackles for a loss. He also had a team-high seven sacks in 12 games as the Wizards (9-4) again made a deep run in the playoffs, advancing to the 4A semifinals.

He lined up at fullback on occasion this past fall, carrying the ball 47 times for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

He was rated at two-star prospect by Scout, Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

As a junior, Tapia was pivotal in Windsor’s run to a 4A state title in 2015.

In August, Windsor coach Skylar Brower praised Tapia’s leadership qualities.

“He definitely has done a lot of extra stuff outside of what we do with the high school; He’s put in the extra work,” Brower said. “He has that willingness to help the rest of the team. … I’m fortunate to have a player like that.”

Tapia will join former Wizards teammate Landon Schmidt — a 2016 Windsor graduate — on CSU’s roster. Schmidt redshirted as a wide receiver this past fall.