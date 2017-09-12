Windsor geography teacher named AGS Geography Teacher Fellow

The American Geographical Society recently announced the names of 50 teachers chosen from across the U.S. to attend an upcoming symposium, “Geography 2050: The Future of Mobility.” For more information about the American Geographical Society and its upcoming symposium, go to americangeo.org .

Carol Ward grew up traveling the globe, and this year she was named a 2017 American Geographical Society Geography Teacher Fellow for her work teaching Windsor High School students about the world she loves to explore.

One of 50 teachers selected across the U.S., Ward will travel to the AGS Fall Symposium, "Geography 2050: The Future of Mobility," in November at Columbia University in New York. According to a news release from the AGS, the symposium will give teachers and opportunity to learn about the geographic workplace skills for which geospatial companies are looking.

According to the release, attendees will include CEOs and senior executives from geospatial companies and leading experts and representatives from government, not-for-profits and academia.

Ward said she is looking forward to learning from professionals in the field about how she can best prepare future geographers.

"It's an honor to be selected for this," she said. "It gives me validation as to what I'm doing in the classroom is what needs to be done in classroom to help these kids become good geographic thinkers outside of class."

Ward has been teaching geography for almost 20 years, and 18 of those have been spent teaching in Windsor, she said.

Although some may think of geography as the study of labeling and drawing maps, Ward said there is a lot more involved.

"It's definitely not just maps, it's looking at the interconnectedness of our world," she said. "We're still connected in many different ways and those connections are growing as we develop more."

When she first lived in Germany – still her favorite of the countries she's lived in – the Berlin Wall had not yet come down. Through firsthand experience, Ward said she learned the importance of understanding the location, culture and history of different countries in order to grasp current events.

"Geography ties it all together," she said.

Ward teaches Advanced Placement Human Geography at WHS, and she said part of the conference will focus on where geography is going.

"We're such a changing field," she said. "From labeling maps and place names to the evolution of where we are today of learning about the whole world and the people in the world."

The field has opened a lot of doors for her students, Ward said, from working in the diplomatic sector of the U.S. government to working in city planning.

Through learning from others in the field, Ward said she hopes to bring more back to her students about what the world of geography will look like in the future.

According to the release, this will be the second year for the program.

"We are very pleased to be able to have Carol among 50 of the best teachers in the country join us in New York City in November," said John Konarski, CEO of the American Geographical Society in the release. "The collective experience and expertise of these Geography Teacher Fellows will be an integral component as AGS leads the cause for the future of geography and geospatial science. In addition, the teachers will be able to bring back to their classrooms practical and cutting-edge information and applications of the latest advancements in the geospatial world."