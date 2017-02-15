Windsor girls hoops defeats Berthoud in Prep Roundup for Feb. 15 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 58, Berthoud 38: In Berthoud, the Wizards scored early and often on their way to an easy victory. Michaela Moran led the way for Windsor, pulling down seven rebounds to go with her 14 points. Madi Denzel also had a good game, scoring nine points while also pulling down six boards and nabbing five steals. Windsor moves to 11-2 4A Tri-Valley League, 16-6 on the season.

WHS 14 14 10 20 — 58

BHS 6 12 14 6 — 38

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 0 0-0 0, Hollie Hoffman 1 4-5 6, Sam Greene 4 0-0 8, Karly Mathern 1 2-2 4, Madi Denzel 3 3-5 9, Karee Porth 2 0-0 4, Michaela Moran 5 3-4 14, Adalyn Vergara 0 2-4 2, Taylor Kramer 1 0-0 2, Daria Peck 1 0-0 2, Ally Kennis 3 1-1 7. Totals 20 17-23 58 3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Moran). Total fouls — WHS 20.