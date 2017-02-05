Windsor girls hoops wins 7th-straight game in Prep Roundup for Feb. 5 | MyWindsorNow.com

GIRLS HOOPS

Fort Collins — The Windsor Wizards picked up their seventh straight win behind a good team defensive effort, topping Poudre 33-27 on Saturday. They had 14 steals on the night, including a game-high five by Hollie Hoffman. Hoffman also led Windsor on the offensive end with 10 points, with Madi Denzel close behind, pitching in eight of her own. The Wizards (9-1 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 14-5 overall) look to make it eight in a row when they take on Holy Family Tuesday. WHS 10 5 8 10 — 33 PHS 6 8 3 10 — 27 WHS — Hollie Hoffman 2 6-7 10, Sam Greene 1 2-2 4, Madi Denzel 2 4-6 8, Michaela Moran 1 1-2 4, Adalyn Vergara 1 2-4 4, Daria Peck 0 1-2 1, Ally Kennis 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 18-25 33 3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Moran). Total fouls — WHS 15.