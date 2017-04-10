Windsor girls soccer continues dominance over Roosevelt | MyWindsorNow.com

In the last seven matchups between Windsor and Roosevelt girls soccer, Windsor is 7-0 and has outscored the RoughRiders 61-0.

After Monday's 10-0 Wizards' win, make that 8-0 with a goal differential of 71-0.

In fact, the last time the Riders found the back of the net against Windsor was over five years ago in March 2012.

The last time they beat the Wizards goes back even further. When asked about the last Roosevelt win they remember, both Mario Garcia of Windsor and Robert Brinker of Roosevelt gave the same answer.

"Never."

The Wizards win streak outdates the 10 years Brinker has been at the helm and definitely spans longer than Garcia's three years.

Windsor made sure that streak was never in jeopardy, picking up its fourth straight shutout and sixth in eight games.

"We have a good mentality coming into games like this," Garcia said. "We did and it gave us a chance to get a lot of players in the game."

The Wizards started slow, at least by their standards, waiting until the eighth minute to get on the scoreboard on a Domonique Webb header.

That's when the floodgates opened. The Wizards found the net four more times in less than 12 minutes to bring the game to 5-0 with more than 18 minutes left to play in the first half.

They tacked on four more goals in the first, including a charge near halftime that ended with Alexandra Ramirez beating the keeper and finishing the empty-net goal with only seven seconds left to increase the Roosevelt deficit to 9-0 at halftime.

The second half only lasted just over five minutes, with another Ramirez goal at 44:44 pushing the score to 10-0 and bringing the mercy rule into effect.

What may have been most impressive, though, is the Wizards did all that without their leading scorer, Abby Gearhart, who had the evening off to rest.

"This evening's disappointment wasn't that they mercy ruled us," Brinker said, "it's that the effort wasn't there. We stood around a lot and when we would win the ball, we couldn't keep possession. We'd give it right back."

That lack of effort showed up in the box score, as the RoughRiders didn't get off a single shot and struggled to even get the ball out of their own half of the field.

"Roosevelt has a lot of young players," Garcia said. "The coaches are doing a good job trying to build the program, but it's tough."

Best Individual Performance

A number of Wizards had a hand in the lopsided win, with eight different players picking up goals. However, Alexandra Ramirez set herself apart in the time she was on the pitch.

She scored the games' last two goals and sent the Wizards home happy — and early.

Turning Point

The Riders were never really in a position to win, but they did play Windsor tough to start the game, drawing the Wizards offside numerous times with their trap.

But once Windsor found the net, that was it. They never looked back and Roosevelt never had the same fire.

Up Next

Windsor (2-0 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 8-1 overall) will matchup against Holy Family at 6 p.m. next Monday in Broomfield. Roosevelt (0-2 Tri-Valley League, 3-4 overall) is back in action at 4 p.m. tomorrow when it heads down to Denver to take on Manual.

RHS 0 0 — 0

WHS 9 1 — 10

Scoring — WHS, Domonique Webb 8:30, Chaynee Kingsbury 11:40, Meg Zimmerman (Katie Kohler) 16:58, Riley Bliesmer 17:44, Katie Kohler 21:14, Julia Broghammer 15:06, Meg Zimmerman, Skylar Wagner 20:28, Alexandra Ramirez 39:53, Alexandra Ramirez 44:44;

Shots — WHS 31, RHS 0.

Saves — WHS (Kaleigh Williams) 0, RHS (Caitlyn Hott) 11.

Corner Kicks — WHS 5, RHS 0.