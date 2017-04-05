Prep roundup for April 6: Windsor girls soccer wins big against Berthoud | MyWindsorNow.com

Prep roundup for April 6: Windsor girls soccer wins big against Berthoud
April 5, 2017
Windsor 10, Berthoud 0: In Windsor, the Wizards hardly broke a sweat, dominating from the onset.
Windsor (1-0 4A Tri-Valley, 6-1 overall) went up 8-0 by halftime.
Sophomore Abby Gearhart had a hat trick, her third of the season.
Domonique Webb and Margaret Zimmerman had two goals apiece.
BHS 0 0 — 0
WHS 8 2 — 10
Scoring — WHS, Domonique Webb (Margaret Zimmerman) 4:08; WHS, Abby Gearhart, 10:53; WHS, Katie Kohler (Zimmerman), 14:03; WHS, Zimmerman (Brooke Lind) 16:40; WHS, Zimmerman, 18:34; WHS, Webb, 20:37; WHS, Skylar Wagner (Zimmerman), 29:14; WHS, Alex Ramirez (Alysa Lobato) 38:32; WHS, Gearhart, 48:12; Gearhart, 55:59.
Shots — BHS 0, WHS 29.
Saves — BHS 8; WHS 0.
Corner Kicks — BHS 0; WHS 7.