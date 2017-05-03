Windsor girls tennis team in third at Class 4A Region 4 tournament | MyWindsorNow.com

— One Weld singles player and three doubles teams advanced to the finals of the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Centennial Tennis Courts, putting themselves in position for a berth at state in matches that begin at 1 p.m. today.

Thompson Valley leads the team standings with 46 points; Windsor is third with 21 and Greeley West is fourth with 18. Greeley Central didn't score.

Windsor sophomore Brooklynn Kelley leads the charge at No. 3 singles with a finals matchup against Thompson Valley's Lyndsey Bauer.

In the doubles brackets, a Weld team made each final. The Greeley West duo of Hana Cropper and Delaynie McPhee will play Thompson Valley's Katie Seja and Taleah Toso in No. 1 doubles.

Their teammates Alicia Cruz and Jana Sherif will take on another Thompson Valley team, Abi Parsons and Lauren Davies, in No. 2 doubles.

In No. 3 doubles, Anna Lowndes and Kiley Smith of Windsor will play Loveland's Kira Badberg and Heather Price.

Two third-place matches were played Wednesday, with West's Alyssa Rodello beating Windsor's Taylor Pankewicz 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 singles and Grace Haenny of Loveland defeating West's Jessica Trecek 6-3, 7-6 in No. 3 singles.

The rest of the third-place matches will start at 1 p.m. today with the finals.

Northridge advances three to third-place matches

Meanwhile, at the 4A Region 5 tournament at the Longmont Rec Center, all of Northridge's singles players advanced to the third-place matches of their brackets.

No. 1 singles player Spencer Snyder beat Silver Creek's Jessica Tremolini in the first round in a taut 7-6, 7-5 match.

Abby Herold cruised through Andrea Raushmayer of Skyline 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 singles, and in No. 3 Makenzie Bush earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Centaurus' Sophia Delaney.

None of Northridge's doubles teams advanced past the first round, and all of its singles players lost handily in the second. They'll play their third-place matches today.

4A Region 4

Team scores — Thompson Valley 46, Loveland 34, Windsor 21, Greeley West 18, Mountain View 1, Greeley Central 0.

4A Region 4 finals matches (start at 1 p.m.)

Singles — 1. Alex Djoumaliev, LHS, vs. Ashlen Mickelson, TVHS; 2. Maddie Sheets, TVHS, vs. Addi Woodard, LHS; 3. Brooklynn Kelley, WHS, vs. Lyndsey Bauer TVHS.

Doubles — 1. Katie Seja & Taleah Toso, TVHS, vs. Hana Cropper & Delaynie McPhee, GWHS; 2. Alicia Cruz & Jana Sherif, GWHS, vs. Abi Parsons & Lauren Davies, TVHS; 3. Anna Lowndes & Kiley Smith, WHS, vs. Kira Badberg & Heather Price, LHS.

4A Region 4 third-place results (two matches played Wednesday)

Singles — 1. Alyssa Rodello, GWHS, def. Taylor Pankewicz, WHS, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Grace Haenny, LHS, def. Jessica Trecek, GWHS, 6-3, 7-6.

4A Region 4 third-place matches (start at 1 p.m.)

Singles — 2. Kendall Krieger, MVHS, vs. Lily Brytenson, GWHS.

Doubles — 1. Ava McQuade & Morgan MacDonald, LHS, vs. Addie Oswald & Janeth Terrezas, WHS; 2. Emily Eggerling & Harper Erion, LHS, vs. Sam Wiest & Aly Kerr, WHS; 3. Marleen Plascencia & Kylee Bullard, GWHS, vs. Kaitlin Morris & Jordan Mertens, TVHS; 4. Emily Black & Anna Cormos, TVHS, vs. Britney Self & Faith Escobedo, GWHS.

4A Region 5 results

Round 1

Singles — 1. Spencer Snyder, NRHS, def. Jessica Tremolini, Silver Creek, 7-6, 7-5; 2. Abby Herold, NRHS, def. Andrea Rauschmayer, Skyline, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mackenzie Bush, NRHS, def. Sophia Delaney, Centaurus, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles — 1. Jenny Valdez & Phoebe Valdez, SCHS, def. Makenna Metzger & Camilia Arcadia, NRHS, 6-2, 6-7, 6-1; 2. Jade Sanchez & Savannah Rivera, SHS, def. Brittany Rodello & Yesenia Tamyo, NRHS, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Lexi Duley & Lily Stewart, SCHS, def. Morgan Youngs & Sammi Wahlmeire, NRHS, 7-6, 6-1.

Round 2

Singles — 1. Rebecca Pavot, Longmont, def. Snyder, NRHS 6-1, 6-1; 2. Julia Pentz, Niwot, def. Herold, NRHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Taylor Merz, LHS, def. Bush, NRHS 6-1, 6-0.