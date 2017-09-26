Windsor golf, tennis teams beat other Weld County teams

BOYS GOLF

Windsor’s boys golf team won the team title and Eaton's Peter Grossenbacher won the individual championship at the WeldCo Championship on Monday.

Grossenbacher hit 4 over par for the win at Pelican Lakes Golf Course. He won the title after a sudden death playoff against TJ Shehe from Mead.

Windsor won the team championship with a score of 243, followed by Mead with 248.Windsor's Chandler Schultz and Mitch Rasmuson finished in third and tied for fifth, respectively.

Roosevelt's Tyler Severin finished in fourth with an 8 over par.

Pelican Lakes, Par 72

Team Scores — Windsor 243, Mead 248, Eaton 249, Frontier Academy 257.

Top 5 individuals — Peter Grossenbacher, Eaton 76; Tj Shehe, Mead 76; Chandler Schultz, Windsor 77; Mitch Rasmuson, Windsor; and Kellen Kudma, Mead 81.

Eaton — Peter Grossenbacher 76. Walker Scott 85. Bryce Leafgren 88. Jace Roselle 94.

Frontier ­— Lukas Bowles 84. Koby Anderson 85. Max Noffsinger 88. Robert Noffsinger 94.

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor 7, Skyline 0: In Longmont, The Windsor tennis squad continued its dominance with a 7-0 victory.

The Wizards are now 7-1 overall and 6-0 against Tri-Valley opponents.

Singles — 1. Max McManigal, WHS, def. Lucas Payne, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Michael Gueswell, WHS, def. Brandon Hayes, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Blake Pendleton, WHS, def. Bryce Stewart, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles — 1. Andrew Fischer & Wes Smith, WHS, def. Gio Gurrola & Toby Roberts , 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kieran Joe & Peyton Shewmon, WHS, def. Kenny Frederick & Steven Bayon, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Briggs Reed & /Naiose Wilson, WHS, def. Trevor Honstein & Abe Tinajero, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Kenneth Blake & Kaden Henry , WHS, def. Drake Dalton & Matt Chrisman,6-0, 6-0.

— Staff reports