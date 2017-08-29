Windsor Harvest Festival a community tradition

Windsor Harvest Festival Parade. The path will be west on Walnut to 7th Street, then south on 7th Street to Eastman Park Drive.

Kiddie Parade. Check in from 8-8:30 a.m. at Walnut and 3rd streets. Parade and judging from 8:30 – 8:45 a.m.

Parade lineup for parade entries. Begins at Walnut Street and Hwy 257 or Chestnut Street and Chimney Park Drive. Follow instructions that were emailed to you.

Windsor Cruise-In Car Show at Eastman Park. Pre-registration is $15 per car, and $20 the day of the event. Free admission. Call (970) 674-3500 to register or go to the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

The 2017 Windsor Harvest Festival Grand Marshals will be announced at 9:05 p.m. (Fireworks parking information: Parking is not allowed on Colo. 257. You will be ticketed and/or towed if you park on the road. Please also respect private property unless you have permission of the landowner.)

Windsor Harvest Festival Street Dance/Free Concert. Carly Pearce with special guests Sista Suz and The Pryde band. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets. Fireworks to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

All town BBQ, $5 meal deal with concessions after provided by Windsor SALT Group. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

Buffalo Bill Experience at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. Learn about the untamed frontier of the Wild West through the eyes of Buffalo Bill Cody in a living history performance. Seating is limited, but the event is free. Windsor Boardwalk Park, 5th and Main streets.

When Casey Johnson was 8 years old, he remembers seeing the Windsor Harvest Festival Parade for the first time.

The floats lined up at the corner of 1st Street and Sunflower Street near Johnson's home, and he remembers seeing the colorful floats and lots of candy.

When he was 10 he was in the parade for the first time as a boy scout, then in eighth grade, he decided to help out with the festival for community service. Now, more than 20 years later, as festival chairman, he makes sure the festival goes on with as few hitches as possible.

History of the festival

“It celebrates Windsor as a community in the fact that everything is centered around how Windsor has grown and what we’ve seen develop here in Windsor,” Luke BolingerRecreation supervisor for the town of Windsor

The Windsor Harvest Festival has been a long-standing tradition in Windsor. It began in 1921 as a celebration of the first paved stretch of road into Windsor, where Main Street is now, said Johnson.

Recommended Stories For You

Although the celebration was known by a different name initially, Luke Bolinger, recreation supervisor for the town of Windsor, said it was dubbed the Windsor Harvest Festival after World War II.

"It celebrates Windsor as a community in the fact that everything is centered around how Windsor has grown and what we've seen develop here in Windsor," he said.

The festival continues to grow along with the town, Bolinger said

The event is a collaboration between many town departments and the Windsor Harvest Festival Committee, which is mostly run by volunteers.

"There's just so much history with those three days, it takes a lot of folks," said Bolinger.

Growth

The committee begins meeting in February, Johnson said, to plan for the festival.

Monday's parade will be larger this year, the largest in three or four years, Johnson said, with more than 100 entries.

"It has its ebbs and flows, just like any other event," he said. "We're very excited it is growing right now."

Many Windsor residents, like Johnson, remember growing up anticipating the parade each year.

"Some of my fondest younger memories are of the parade," he said.

Johnson said the volunteer committee that organizes the festival is anticipating 20-30,000 people to attend the event this year.

How many residents attend is hard to gauge, Bolinger said, because many attend several different events.

"But the numbers are staggering," he said.

What's new?

New to the festival this year will be a little train and inflatable slides around the kids zone at Main Park. The home and garden show will also see a big change, Johnson said, and will be focused on the garden portion of the show due to low interest on the "home" side last year.

People will pick the best thing from their garden, from the biggest pumpkin to the best-looking flowers, and the public will choose a winner of best in the garden show. The winner will receive a $50 gift card.

Due to more interest this year, Johnson said he expects next year's show will be both a home and garden show.

A wider variety of booths will be at Main Park this year too, Johnson said, with more arts and crafts and other handmade wares.

"The amount of booths that we've got this year is insane compared to last year," he said.

Events like the balloon launch, which drew many residents out for the start of Labor Day weekend last year, and the concert are two of the community favorites, said Bolinger.

Carly Pearce, a country music singer, will perform in front of a crowd of thousands during the Windsor Harvest Festival concert.

The concert, which is set for Saturday night, is free. Pearce said playing concerts that are open to the public can lead to a more energetic experience for her and listeners, because everyone is able to attend, even if they would not be able to afford tickets otherwise.

Although Pearce has never been to Windsor, she is excited to come to perform. Her last trip to Colorado, she said, included a bout with altitude sickness, but this year she's prepared and excited.

"I love Colorado," she said.