Windsor herbalist hopes to improve residents’ wellbeing

Cara O’Neal, a clinical herbalist and clinical nutritionist, works out of her home in Windsor. Her new business includes providing advice and herbs to help improve people’s health and wellbeing. For more information, or to make an appointment, go to http://www.thewindsorherbalist.com .

Cara O'Neal was driving down S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins when she realized she felt well again for the first time in years.

"I was like, 'This is how normal people feel,'" she said. "Because I hadn't felt that way for so long."

O'Neal had visited a Chinese doctor and was drinking a tea provided by the doctor for four days. After living with autoimmune hypothyroidism, O'Neal said she was thrilled to learn there was an alternative to the medications she had been taking that hadn't made her feel well.

In that moment, when she was driving and realized she no longer felt unwell, O'Neal said, she felt validated for feeling unwell because she suddenly felt how she always had wanted to feel.

"Once you get into that and you're going to doctors and you're seeking help, you can fall into this thing of like, 'Am I just crazy, do I just think I don't feel well?'" she said.

Growing up, O'Neal said she never learned about herbalism, but she was amazed when she learned about another side of health.

"It's kind of mind-blowing," she said. "I think that's what was so magical about that for me."

O'Neal worked in human services for ten years, and said she always loved helping people. So when she learned about a new form of medicine, she wanted to help others. She attended the Colorado School of Clinical Herbalism in Boulder, and learned how to use plants to improve her own and others' well-being.

Now, a clinical herbalist and clinical nutritionist, O'Neal wants to pass her knowledge plant-based medicine to others.

O'Neal cannot diagnose, she said, but she can work with people to improve their health and wellbeing.

"And sometimes doing that helps solve the problem," she said.

O'Neal walked through her Windsor home to the garden in her back yard, where her husband Shawn grows many of the plants she uses to make her herbal tinctures.

"It's kind of neat to be able to show clients where their medicine is coming from," she said.

The plants she works with have a broad range of uses, she said.

"I basically custom make anything my clients need," she said.

The O'Neals bought their home in Windsor four years ago, after living in Fort Collins, and Cara O'Neal said they are happy to be in Windsor.

"This really is a neat little town," she said.

She hopes residents will stop by for a visit.

"People can come to my house and we can drink tea together and talk about their health," she said.