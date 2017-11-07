Windsor High School, American Legion to hold Veterans Day celebrations

Windsor High School and the American Legion Post in Windsor will hold Veterans Day events this Friday and Saturday.

The WHS Veterans Day assembly will be at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the WHS gym, 1100 Main St. It is open to the public.

The speaker for the event will be U.S. Army Sgt. Sal Giunta, Medal of Honor recipient. The WHS Band and Chorus will perform.

The Forbes McKay American Legion Post 109 will hold a Veterans Day breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Post, 624 Ash St.

The breakfast will be free for veterans, and will include pancakes, eggs and sausage. Plates for other community members will be $5 each.