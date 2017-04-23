Windsor High School indoor percussion ensemble finishes fourth in first year of competition | MyWindsorNow.com

In its first year, Windsor High School's newly formed indoor percussion team managed to snag fourth place at the all-state level competition earlier this month in Colorado Springs.

The competition pits the top percussion ensembles in the state against each other, said Windsor percussion ensemble director Rob Darragh. He's quick, and proud, to point out Windsor's fourth-place finish means it managed to beat some of the biggest and best competition in its first year.

"You've got some good percussion ensembles in there performing," he said. "So it's really neat to go in there, lock horns and be able to hang with those big, well-known groups."

The high school indoor percussion competition season takes place in the winter, after the marching band's fall season. It's basically the marching band, inside, with only percussion elements, Darragh explained.

"It's kind of an off-season thing," he said. "They'll generally do a themed show of some sort."

The students still incorporate many marching band elements, such as marching and playing instruments, and most of the students involved in the percussion ensemble were in the school's marching band, as well. Essentially it makes marching band run all year for students who do both, he said.

"But if (the students) are getting something good out of it, it's definitely worth it," Darragh said.

Many bands around the country have percussion ensemble teams. When he became the school's band director a few years ago, he knew it would only be a matter of time before Windsor had one, too.

"I think being able to do something like this builds our percussion and makes it better all around, well-rounded," Darragh said. "The kids have worked very hard. Getting anything started from the ground up is always difficult, so if we're doing this well in our first season, I can only imagine how we'll do if we do it again next year."