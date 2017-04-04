Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon named BizWest’s 2017 northern Colorado Woman of Distinction in Education | MyWindsorNow.com

The school district’s current superintendent, Dan Seegmiller, taught her to always challenge herself and others because “it’s what’s best for students and will make you a better leader,” Scallon recalled.

Past Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District superintendent Karen Trusler taught Scallon that kids always come first, and to “put on your lipstick when you go into a tough meeting.”

Her mother, Nancy Buckeye, who always told her to “bloom where you are planted, be kind and love and serve people,” Scallon said. She is a living example of a servant leader.

Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon, BizWest’s 2017 northern Colorado Woman of Distinction in Education, game special thanks to three mentors in her life.

Her peers say the caring attention she gives her students sets her apart in her field.

A 31-year teaching veteran, Scallon spent 14 years teaching in North Datoka before moving to Colorado and working at Northridge High School in Greeley. About five years ago she came to Windsor to take the role of high school principal.

BizWest named Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon as the 2017 northern Colorado Woman of Distinction in Education

Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon thought about her kids when she found out she'd been named BizWest's 2017 northern Colorado Woman of Distinction in Education.

She has two biological kids of her own, plus a grandchild she's immensely fond of. She's quick to note — and pay thanks to — them for the support they give her. But she calls the students at her high school her kids, as well.

"I treat those kids like they're my own," she said.

When BizWest recognizes her April 12 at a special breakfast ceremony, she said she believes her students, teachers, parents and community deserve the recognition, too.

“She cares about her students, but that doesn’t mean she let’s them get away with anything. Karen TruslerFormer Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Superintendent

"I don't think anyone gets this award by themselves," Scallon said. "It takes a whole community."

Even so, it's Scallon's impact on so many of her students that sets her apart, said Karen Trusler,the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District superintendent five years ago when Scallon got the job of principal.

Trusler, now retired, said she could quote statistics about improved test scores and students surveys, but what stands out the most to her are the stories about Scallon giving so much of herself to help her students.

One student — who Trusler didn't want to name for privacy's sake — struggled with behavior problems that kept him from doing well at school.

"Michelle's goal is help every kid graduate, so finally the fourth quarter of his senior year (that student) was sort of sentenced to (Scallon's) side each lunch and he couldn't leave the school grounds," Trusler said. "By golly, he graduated and it was such a success story for him to walk across that stage. And in large part it was because of the personal care that Michelle gave him."

Scallon gives her time to students, personally counseling and coaching those who wanted to attend prestigious universities. And the students not only made it into those schools but thrived there with help and advice from Scallon, Trusler said.

Trusler said she remembers how in a few cases Scallon took several high school students, who left their families, under her wing. She took the time the time to go grocery shopping with them. Scallon taught the kids how to shop for themselves. She made budgets with the kids, helping them stretch the resources they had.

She cares about her students, but that doesn't mean she let's them get away with anything. Students know Scallon's expectations, Trusler said and she will confront any student when they step out of line or fail to live up to their own capabilities.

Scallon, a 31-year education veteran, ducks most of the acclaim and recognition that goes her way. She prefers thank the people around her and give them credit for her success.

Scallon's dedication to her students means her life isn't entirely her own. As a principal, she feels like she always has at least one foot in the school, and that's meant many long hours and time away from her husband Ryan, their family and friends.

"My husband has been amazing and supportive," Scallon said. "My kids and friends, they've all been great."

They also understand its not just about her, it's about her kids.