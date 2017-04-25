Windsor High School prom and after prom to take place Saturday night | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor High School prom and after prom to take place Saturday night
Windsor High School's prom will take place from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Embassy Suites Hotel Conference Center at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland.
The school's after prom event will run concurrently from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in Windsor High School's gymnasium and auditorium, 1100 Main St., Windsor.
"After prom provides a safe and fun environment after the prom dance," said after prom Organizer Vickie Moore Tuesday.
The after-prom event offers students a lot of food, games and entertainment to enjoy in a casual and safe setting, she said.
Last summer fruit sales helped raise funds for the after prom and the group managed to easily surpass their $7,000 goal, raising more than $9,000 to pay for entertainment, prizes and more at the event, Moore said.
The casual-dress event will let students complete in games of dexterity and chance and enjoy a performance from a professional hypnotist, she said.