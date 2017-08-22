Windsor High School students campaigning for new library in Windsor

The Yes 2 Our Library campaign is focused on encouraging voters to approve a mill levy increase that would pave the way for the Clearview Library District to build a new library near downtown Windsor to replace the one on 3rd Street. A group of high school juniors has painted rocks bright orange with the campaign acronym Y2OL in black. If residents find the rocks in their neighborhood, around Windsor Lake, at Severance Days or the Windsor Harvest Festival, they are asked to take a picture of the rock and post it on social media with the hashtag #y2ol. For more information on the campaign, go to http://www.facebook.com/Yes2OurLibraryWindsor/ .

Three Windsor High School juniors — aspiring architects, engineers and astronauts — are working together to support a new library in Windsor.

Marcus Vess' mother runs a daycare, and when he and Kyle Kalmar were little they loved walking to the library.

"Those are good childhood memories," Vess said. "(We) want to help other kids have those, too."

Vess, Kalmar and Katie Schutt are volunteering for the Yes 2 Our Library campaign, hoping to encourage residents to vote in November in favor of a mill levy increase that would pave the way for a new library to be built to replace the current Windsor-Severance Library on 3rd Street.

On Thursday night, the trio gathered in Schutt's garage to paint rocks bright orange with Y2OL, the acronym for the campaign, painted on the rocks in black. The rocks will be placed throughout the community, Schutt said, to help raise awareness of the upcoming vote.

The trio's career aspirations mean a new library has special significance to them.

Schutt wants to be an aerospace engineer and eventually become an astronaut. Last month's Evening with an Astronaut event at the library was exciting for her.

"It was really cool talking to someone that had actually been (in space)," she said.

But not everyone at the event had a chance to see the whole presentation because there were so many people at the library, Schutt said. She said that was one of the moments she realized the library needs more room for the community.

"We needed more space to talk about space," she joked.

Vess is excited about the new technology that will be available if a new library is built. He hopes to go into robotic engineering, and the new library has plans for maker-spaces and technology centers.

Though some of the technology like drones and 3D printers would be available for children to have at home, it would not be affordable, Vess said.

Kalmar wants to be an architect, so watching the design process has been especially fun for him, he said. He enjoyed looking at the renderings for the new library at the most recent public meeting.

"For me, that kind of stuff is so exciting and I really like the look of it," he said. "What I noticed the most is it looks really friendly."

Kim Schutt, Katie's mother, said she is proud of the high-schoolers for getting involved in something they feel passionate about.

"I think people are very quick to dismiss teenagers as just being self-absorbed and just wanting to be on their phones all the time," Kim Schutt said. "And I think this is a great example that that's not true. We have a lot of kids just like them."

The three chatted and laughed as they painted the rocks.

"I like how you have the apron on and I'm the one covered in paint over here," Vess said to Kalmar as they both laughed.

Though none of them will be old enough to vote come November, that just makes them more determined to convince others.

"It's cool for us to do this because when the community's seeing this and sees us working on this, it gives them, like, a perspective that high school students still care about it," Kalmar said. "So it's not just all these older adults that want it."